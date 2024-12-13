Video: Deer takes out Christmas tree after crashing through New Jersey business

SEWELL, N.J. – Security video caught the unexpected moment a deer came bursting through the door of a New Jersey HVAC and plumbing company, causing quite a ruckus.

The incident happened Sunday, when AM Botte Mechanical was closed.

The video showed the deer sprinting through the parking lot, before leaping through the clear glass door, shattering it.

As the animal struggled to reorient itself after the collision, it hopped across the floor of the building, trying to stand.

In the process, the deer toppled the company's lit Christmas tree standing in the corner. Ornaments bounced off the decorated tree as it hit the ground.

SEE IT: RARE ALBINO DEER SPOTTED IN WISCONSIN AT START OF HUNTING SEASON

Later, security video showed the deer in the morning, still standing inside the business, inspecting the broken glass of the door.

AM Botte Mechanical told Storyful that the deer stayed inside all night before running right out the front door.