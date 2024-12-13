VIDEO: Coyote and bobcat caught playing tag on Texas doorbell cam

CARROLLTON, Tex.– A surprisingly playful interaction between a bobcat and coyote was caught on camera in a neighborhood north of Dallas.

Bobcats and coyotes are usually enemies, as the two often compete for the same types of food, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

But based on the footage captured by the doorbell camera of a home in Carrollton, it seems that the two nemeses can set their differences aside and have a good time.

At first, the coyote is seen sniffing around the front porch of a home. Then, from the nearby garden, a bobcat emerges and begins to follow the coyote.

The two can be seen chasing each other around the porch and front yard.

Bobcats and coyotes are two types of wildlife that can sometimes be seen in urban and suburban areas around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

TPW said this is because, in addition to competing with each other, the animals have to compete with humans. Housing subdivisions and other types of human development are being built in the natural habitat for bobcats and coyotes.