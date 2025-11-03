Love the winter? Find out the top cold weather holiday destinations to visit this holiday season across the US

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s that time of year again when many Americans begin to plan their winter travels. While some love to escape to the warmth, others thrive in the cold.

According to WalletHub, there are 32 destinations in the U.S. that are amazing for cold weather lovers.

"Whether you love to have a chill in your bones during the winter travel season or prefer to escape to somewhere sunny, the top travel destinations can cost as little as $200-$300 to reach by plane from major U.S. cities, with no connections," Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst said. "In addition to being affordable, the top cities also have an abundance of attractions that fit their weather patterns, along with high-quality restaurants and relatively low crime rates."

Using their ranking system that was developed based on the city's affordability, accessibility and variety of activities that are offered, Wallethub determined the top five best destinations for winter season lovers:

1. Chicago, IL

Coming in at number one is the Chicago metro area. This city has the cheapest flights from most major cities, with some flights costing as little as $205 round trip.

The Windy City also offers an array of tourist attractions, such as world-class museums, electric jazz clubs, elegant spas, and affordable restaurants.

Moreover, this city has the lowest property crime rate among all the top metro areas in the survey, making it a safe holiday destination.

2. Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta metro area is runner-up among the best cold weather winter travel destinations.

While this city is not considered a typical "winter" getaway, Atlanta has many attractions for visitors, ranging from shopping centers to spas and from food festivals to restaurants.

Most flights to Atlanta can cost as little as $310 round trip, with most flights not having a connection.

On top of that, The Big Peach is known to be one of the safest cities.

3. Washington, D.C.

Coming in third, is the nation’s capital. Washington D.C. not only has affordable travel options but features a diverse range of attractions.

This city comes alive during the holidays with its festive light display and world-renowned museums, along with its historic monuments.

Beyond its endless attractions, Washington, D.C. stands out for a safety score that surpasses the national average.

4. St. Louis, MO

Known to be very affordable for tourists, St. Louis is ranked fourth on the list.

This city is recognized for its travel accessibility and plentiful winter activities.

St. Louis offers ice skating, sledding, winter festivals, light displays and much more.

This is a perfect destination for those that want to experience family fun holiday events.

5. Cincinnati, OH

The last one on the list is Cincinnati. Also known to have low local costs, great travel accessibility and abundant winter activities.

Every winter, The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden feature holiday lights, along with various winter festivals with food trucks, craft beers and cozy rooftop dining igloos.