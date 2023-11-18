Top 10 camping spots for a nature-filled Thanksgiving

As some families gather around the dinner table this Thanksgiving, others may want to venture outdoors and enjoy nature.

The experts at Camping World compiled a list of the 10 most Googled camping locations that are open for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The camping spots are scattered across the U.S., offering a special something for anyone looking for an escape on the wild side.

10. Lake Berryessa, California - Putah Canyon Campground

Located north of San Francisco near Napa Valley, Lake Berryessa is a reservoir that is one of the largest freshwater bodies in California, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

On the northwestern shore of Lake Berryessa is Putah Canyon campground, a waterfront camping spot that offers many opportunities for recreation, such as boating, fishing, picnicking and watching wildlife.

Putah Canyon campers will enjoy beautiful weather on Thanksgiving, with highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

9. Beaver Lake, Arkansas - Horseshoe Bend Campground

In the Ozark Mountains of northwestern Arkansas, Beaver Lake offers plenty of natural beauty, including limestone cliffs, caves and a vast array of plant and animal life.

This area is where Camping World found its No. 9 camping spot, Horseshoe Bend campground. It offers large campsites with fire rings, picnic areas, drinking water and flush toilets, in addition to recreational activities such as hunting, fishing and spelunking.

The weather at Horseshoe Bend on Thanksgiving will be pleasant, though slightly chilly, with highs in the upper 50s and only a few clouds.

8. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota - Voyageurs National Park Camping

Coming in at No. 8 is Voyageurs National Park Camping in Minnesota. It is located in Voyageurs National Park, which boasts more than 200,000 acres of forests, lakes and cliffs, as well as land and aquatic ecosystems.

The park offers different types of camping experiences, from frontcountry camping, which offers sites that are directly accessible by boat, to backcountry and primitive camping, which brings visitors to more remote areas, to drive-in camping, which offers sites accessible by car or RV.

Weather for campers on Thanksgiving will be on the cold side, with highs in the mid-20s with times of sun and clouds.

7. Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee - Cades Cove Campsite or Elkmont Campground

Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee are Cades Cove Campsite and Elkmont Campground, which come in at No. 7 on Camping World’s list.

Cades Cove Campground has the feel of primitive camping with the modern conveniences of flush toilets and drinking water, according to the NPS. Elkmont Campground, home to the annual firefly lottery in the summer, offers camping for both tents and RVs.

Visitors to these campsites will enjoy crisp fall weather on Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper 50s and perhaps some morning showers.

6. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan - Platte River Campground

Platte River Campground in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore ranks at No. 6 for camping sites to visit during Thanksgiving. Here, visitors can enjoy miles of sandy beaches, 450-foot bluffs over Lake Michigan, lush forests and clear lakes.

The Platte River Campground offers a variety of camping styles, from backcountry campgrounds for backpackers to hike-in and walk-in tent sites to RV sites with electrical hookups.

Thanksgiving weather for campers at Platte River will be ideal for those who thrive in the cold, as the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

5. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona - Mather Campground

At No. 5 is Mather Campground in Grand Canyon National Park.

Located on the South Rim of the park, the Mather Campground boasts more than 300 campsites that each include a campfire ring or cooking grate, picnic table, parking and room for up to six people, three tents and two vehicles. The NPS said flush toilets and drinking water are available throughout the campground.

The weather forecast for Thanksgiving campers here calls for considerable cloudiness with highs in the mid-50s.

4. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia - Big Meadows Campground

Back out east in Virginia is the Big Meadows Campground in Shenandoah National Park, which is filled with waterfalls, wildflowers and wildlife.

According to the NPS, the Big Meadows Campground is centrally located in the park, providing easy access to some of its most popular attractions. It includes sites that each have a place for a tent or TV, a fire ring and a picnic table.

Campers on Thanksgiving will enjoy crisp fall weather with a few morning showers and highs in the lower 50s.

3. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, California - Lodgepole Campground

Coming in at No. 3 is Lodgepole Campground in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

The Lodgepole Campground is centrally located in the park, the NPS said, and is within easy walking distance to Lodgepole Village. While camping may offer a more outdoorsy experience, those looking to use a shower, laundry facilities and a market can find those amenities in the village.

Thanksgiving campers at Lodgepole can expect to see a few clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

2. Glacier National Park, Montana - Apgar Campground

Apgar Campground in Glacier National Park ranks No. 2 on Camping World’s list.

The largest campground in the Montana park, Apgar Campground is situated in trees and provides privacy and shade for both tent and RV campers. According to the NPS, a number of trails are located within a short drive of the campground, leading campers to views of glaciers, meadows, valleys and lakes.

The weather for visitors on Thanksgiving will be on the colder side with highs in the mid-30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

1. Zion National Park, Utah - Watchman Campground

At the top of the list stands the Watchman Campground in Zion National Park, where visitors can see sandstone cliffs and a rich array of plants and animals.

According to the NPS, the Watchman Campground boasts tent and electric campsites year-round, and all sites on the campground include a place for a tent or TV, a picnic table and access to a fire ring.

Thanksgiving weather for campers will include more clouds than sun, and highs will be in the lower 60s.