See it: Police officer rescues reluctant swan from side of busy German road

Police said the officer carried the swan off the road and toward the banks below, where it was safely released.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
BERNKASTEL-KUES, Germany – A police officer in Germany was brave enough to face an irate swan at risk of being hit by cars on a busy road. 

Video from Oct. 17, shows the officer cautiously approaching the large-necked bird on a sidewalk alongside a bridge. 

Officer Marion negotiates with the swan as she prepares to pick it up and move it.

(Rhineland-Palatinate Police/Instagram / FOX Weather)

"A swan was out and about in Bernkastel-Kues and threatened to be run over," said Rhineland-Palatinate Police on Instagram. 

Officer Marion went out to catch the swan and relocate it to a safer spot. 

The officer chased after the swan while it evaded capture.

(Rhineland-Palatinate Police/Instagram / FOX Weather)

In the video, the officer stuck her hand out as she got closer to the animal

The swan hissed and tried to evade her, causing officer Marion to go on a chase to capture the bird. 

The swan flapped in protest from being moved away from the busy road.

(Rhineland-Palatinate Police/Instagram / FOX Weather)

After a few seconds, Marion managed to catch the swan by its wings, as it tried to escape her grip. 

The bird, quite large, took up most of the officer's body as she quickly scurried toward a safer place to release the swan. 

The officer runs with the swan to a safer spot away from the road.

(Rhineland-Palatinate Police/Instagram / FOX Weather)

Police said she carried the swan off the road and toward the banks below, where it was safely released. 

