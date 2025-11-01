See it: Police officer rescues reluctant swan from side of busy German road

BERNKASTEL-KUES, Germany – A police officer in Germany was brave enough to face an irate swan at risk of being hit by cars on a busy road.

Video from Oct. 17, shows the officer cautiously approaching the large-necked bird on a sidewalk alongside a bridge.

"A swan was out and about in Bernkastel-Kues and threatened to be run over," said Rhineland-Palatinate Police on Instagram.

Officer Marion went out to catch the swan and relocate it to a safer spot.

In the video, the officer stuck her hand out as she got closer to the animal.

The swan hissed and tried to evade her, causing officer Marion to go on a chase to capture the bird.

After a few seconds, Marion managed to catch the swan by its wings, as it tried to escape her grip.

The bird, quite large, took up most of the officer's body as she quickly scurried toward a safer place to release the swan.

Police said she carried the swan off the road and toward the banks below, where it was safely released.