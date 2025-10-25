Mews at 11: Watch as kitten saved from getting trapped on Washington freeway

TACOMA, Wash. – A kitten and a trooper shared a special moment on Wednesday, after the feline was rescued from the middle of a busy Washington freeway.

Footage of the rescue shows two Washington State Patrol troopers on the scene, with one lying face-down on the ground as he pulls the kitten from a hole under a concrete barrier.

The trooper then takes the feline with him inside his patrol car, where footage from his bodycam shows the kitten perched on his lap.

The duo then begin exchanging meows, sharing a sweet moment on the drive to a local veterinarian to get checked out.

Washington State Patrol officials said after the kitten was given a clean bill of health, it was treated to a happy ending to his story, as he was taken under the care of a trooper..