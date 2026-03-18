Spring equinox is almost here, meaning the 'Chicagohenge' is just around the corner

As seasons change, and we inch closer to spring, it’s almost that time of year when the sun directly lines up with Chicago’s east-west-facing streets known as the "Chicagohenge."

This event occurs twice a year during the spring and fall equinoxes, when the center of the sun crosses the plane of our planet’s equator.

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During the equinoxes, the sun will rise and set in between the city’s skyscrapers, creating a picture-perfect view for residents.

The first "Chicagohenge" is set to occur between March 20 and 23, while the second one will happen between Sept. 19 and 22.

What is an equinox?

Equinoxes are associated with the changing seasons, occurring twice a year, in March and September. Depending on where you are located, it can either mean nights and gloomy weather or nicer temperatures and more sunlight.

The day an equinox occurs, observers close to the equator will see the sun directly overhead at noon.

Once the equinox passes, viewers will see the sun’s path in the sky continue its movement further north every day until the June solstice, after which it begins traveling south.

The sun will cross the equator plane again in September, and will travel south until the December solstice.

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It will then head back north and begin the cycle again.

The movement of the sun is why the March equinox is referred to the northward equinox, and the September equinox is known as the southward equinox.

Are there other "Henges"?

A "Chicagohenge" is not the only phenomenon that occurs during an equinox.

A "Manhattanhenge," similar to the "Chicagohenge," occurs twice a year when the sun aligns with the Manhattan streets.

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This event typically takes place in May and July.

There is also the "Baltimorehenge" that happens in March and September around the same time as the "Chicagohenge."

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Then there is the "Torontohenge" that occurs in February and October.