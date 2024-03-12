Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-7 astronauts splashes down off Florida coast

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscomos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov safely splashed down in a Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, at 5:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Space-X Crew 7 successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola at 5:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The recovery crew quickly arrived at the capsule, and thermal cameras captured the entire process.  02:15

Watch: SpaceX's Crew-7 astronauts return to Earth

Space-X Crew 7 successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola at 5:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The recovery crew quickly arrived at the capsule, and thermal cameras captured the entire process. 

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Four astronauts have returned safely to Earth after spending nearly six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) conducting science and research.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscomos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov safely splashed down in a Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, at 5:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday. 

KANSAS MOM SENDS SON'S ASHES INTO SPACE IN FINAL ACT OF LOVE: 'I WAS ABLE TO GIVE HIM HIS LAST WISH'

In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft shortly after it landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday, March 12,2024.

Support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft shortly after it landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

(Joel Kowsky / NASA / Getty Images)

The recovery crew quickly arrived at the capsule, and thermal cameras captured the entire process. After returning to shore, the crew flew to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston where loved ones greeted them.

BOEING STARLINER ASTRONAUT LAUNCH PUSHED TO MAY AMID SPRING ARRIVALS TO INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft shortly after it landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday, March 12,2024.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is seen as it lands in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

(Joel Kowsky / NASA / Getty Images)

"After more than six months aboard the International Space Station, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 has safely returned home," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "This international crew showed that space unites us all. It’s clear that we can do more – we can learn more – when we work together. The science experiments conducted during their time in space will help prepare for NASA’s bold missions at the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while benefitting humanity here on Earth."

The seventh commercial crew rotation for NASA spent 199 days aboard the ISS in low-Earth orbit as part of Expedition 70. The Crew-7 mission lifted off at 3:27 a.m. EDT Aug. 26, 2023, on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

On Monday, March 11, at 11:20 a.m. EDT, Crew-7 began their journey back home after Dragon successfully docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port about 30 hours prior, according to NASA.

INTUITIVE MACHINES RETURNS AMERICA TO MOON’S SURFACE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1972

In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, left, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico, on March 12, 2024 off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, left, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico, on March 12, 2024, off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

(Joel Kowsky / NASA / Getty Images)

It was the first time astronauts from all of NASA’s international partners launched with SpaceX to the ISS, including astronauts from Europe, Japan and Russia. Previous commercial crew missions have included at least two NASA astronauts. 

The international crew of four traveled 84,434,094 miles during their mission, NASA said, and completed 3,184 orbits around Earth. 

The Crew-7 flight is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, and its return to Earth comes after NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launch, which docked to the station on March 5, starting another science expedition.

Tags
Loading...