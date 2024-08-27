SpaceX delays Polaris Dawn launch to Wednesday to investigate helium leak

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday as the launch date for two of its employees and two other private citizens on the Polaris Dawn mission, which will include the first private spacewalk.

On Monday, teams discovered a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical, a piece of equipment designed to detach from the rocket during takeoff. That prompted SpaceX officials to push back the launch date for the historic mission by one day.

Most recently scheduled for Tuesday, SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday at 3:38 a.m. ET for the Falcon 9’s launch of Polaris Dawn from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

If need be, two other launch opportunities are available at 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. ET, along with other opportunities the following day.

Despite the delay, SpaceX teams are in high spirits and looking forward to the launch.

"We’re officially scrubbed for today, but the @SpaceX team is doing awesome work to ensure all systems are 100% ready for launch!" Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, who is part of the Polaris Dawn team, posted on X Monday evening.

SpaceX said this will be her first human spaceflight, along with that of Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon. Mission Commander Jared Isaacman had flown to space as a commander of Inspiration4.

Polaris Dawn is the first of three human spaceflight missions that are part of the Polaris program, which is designed to further the future of spaceflight, SpaceX said.

The objective of this Polaris Dawn spaceflight is to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program, officials noted. Additionally, the crew will participate in the first-ever extravehicular activity by commercial astronauts, who will be wearing extravehicular activity (EVA) suits developed by SpaceX.

Also, the team will conduct 35 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions, which SpaceX said are designed to further human health on Earth and on long-duration spaceflights. Plus, they will test Starlink laser-based communications in space.