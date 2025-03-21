Pollen season in full throttle across southern US

ATLANTA – Signs of itchy throats and watery eyes are becoming all too familiar as pollen season sweeps across a large portion of the Lower 48.

According to experts, tree pollen, which typically kicks off the season, has reached high and even extreme levels, especially in areas already several weeks into the annual event.

Communities around Atlanta are reporting some of their highest pollen counts of the year, while Houston recently recorded its highest-ever pollen level for the month of March.

According to data from the Houston Health Department, these extreme levels were triggered by a combination of trees, including Pine, Mulberry, Ash, Cedar, Hackberry, Sycamore and Oak.

The FOX Forecast Center points to dry, windy weather as a significant factor in how much pollen is circulating in the air, exacerbating symptoms for allergy sufferers.

Allergy specialists explain that the pollen cycle typically begins with trees, followed by grasses and finally weeds into the summer months.

The recent warm winter and spring have undoubtedly intensified the cycle, leading to higher concentrations of pollen over an extended area.

Further complicating matters, regions that have experienced extreme weather events - such as hurricanes in the Southeast or atmospheric river events in the West - have likely seen shifts in allergens, making the season rather unpredictable.

According to the Family Allergy & Asthma group, an average temperature of at least 50 °F helps trigger plant blooms, which leads to pollen production.

The leaf-out process, which coincides with the pollen season, is running about two weeks early in communities such as Omaha, Nebraska, and Indianapolis, but for areas around Washington, D.C., and the Pacific Northwest, they are actually running anywhere from three days to two weeks behind schedule.

A recent spring climate outlook from NOAA predicts few changes in weather patterns through spring, which could be bad news for allergy sufferers.

According to the recent outlook, much of the country is expected to experience a dry and warm spring, conditions that will do little to reduce current pollen activity.

A prolonged stretch of dry weather means the pollen won’t be washed away by rain, and humidity levels won’t tend to be high enough to weigh the air down and prevent pollen particles from staying airborne.

The Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes region are the only outliers which are expected to experience cooler and wetter conditions.

These conditions could also present problems with an increase in mold growth, another common allergen.

Study reveals most challenging places to live in U.S. with allergies

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently released its annual report on the allergy capitals of the United States, with Wichita, Kansas, topping the list for the third consecutive year.

The AAFA bases the rankings off factors such as pollen levels from grasses, weeds and trees, which are not only usually high throughout the heartland but also in communities across the East and South.

Other communities that topped the list for worst allergens included New Orleans and Oklahoma City, with plenty of locales in the Carolinas.

According to medical professionals, over 100 million Americans struggle with allergies, a condition that for some can be debilitating or even life-threatening.

The report also highlighted increased grass and tree pollen levels in the West and South, with atmospheric river events and hurricanes potentially leading to exacerbated counts.

While over-the-counter medications can provide relief for most, more severe allergy cases may require professional medical attention.