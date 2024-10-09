'Severe' geomagnetic storm could blow power grid with satellite, radio blackouts possible during Milton

A "severe" geomagnetic storm is forecast through Friday, and officials are warning that communication across the country could be hampered. Due to the severity of the storm, the aurora lights could even be seen as far south as Alabama.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said that the severe (G4) geomagnetic storm could affect the power grid, as well as GPS and radio blackouts and impacts on satellites.

"Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems may mistakenly trip out key assets from the power grid," the SWPC said Wednesday.

The SWPC also added that systems might experience surface charging and increased drag on low-Earth orbit satellites, and tracking and orientation problems may occur on various spacecraft.

"Satellite navigation (GPS) degraded or inoperable for hours," the SWPC warned. " Radio – HF (high frequency) radio propagation sporadic or blacked out."

This severe geomagnetic storm is forecast at the same time Hurricane Milton is forecast to strike Florida. While the SWPC did not note if satellite issues could hinder hurricane monitoring, radio blackouts are expected.

Northern Lights forecast

The SWPC noted that a G4 or greater was predicted through Friday. The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale , with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions.

The Northern Lights are forecast to reach as far south as Northern California through Alabama.

The aurora forecast for Thursday night.

(NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center)

