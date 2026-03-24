Search and rescue crews save two climbers stuck on high ledge at an Oregon state park

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – First responders were called to a high-elevation rescue of two climbers in Oregon on Monday.

Search and rescue teams were activated after two male climbers became stuck while descending the west side of Smith Rock State Park in Oregon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

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While rappelling down the rugged and high-elevation terrain, one of the climbers' ropes became stuck in rocks on a narrow ledge nearly 400 feet in the air. Both of the climbers were unable to continue down due to the entanglement.

Due to the complexity and high stakes of such a rescue mission, search and rescue teams deployed several of their most experienced volunteer climbers.

"The rescue required navigating steep, exposed terrain entirely at night, with cold conditions adding to the complexity," a statement from officials reads.

Eventually, rescuers reached both stranded climbers, secured the ropes, and helped lower them safely back to the ground.

Luckily, neither climber was injured, but they had to endure the cold weather because they didn't anticipate being out overnight.

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Thanks to the brave first responders' advanced climbing skills, both hikers were safe and sound.