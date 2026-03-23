Peak bloom of iconic cherry blossom trees is happening sooner than expected due to warm weather

WASHINGTON, D.C. - If you're planning to make a trip to the nation's capitol to see the iconic cherry blossom trees, you may need to come sooner than expected.

That's because the trees are expected to be in full bloom this week. The recent warm weather has pushed the Yoshino cherry trees to Stage 5 of 6, also known as "Puffy white."

The blossoms are coming out, and now it's just a waiting game to see when they open. The National Mall and Memorial Parks said they expect peak bloom to happen this week.

The cherry trees' blossom development is dependent on weather conditions.

PEAK BLOOM OF THE PICTURESQUE CHERRY BLOSSOM TREES IN WASHINGTON, D.C. IS ALMOST HERE

It was initially thought that the cherry blossom trees would reach peak bloom at the National Mall between March 29 and April 1.

In Utah, cherry blossoms are already peaking at the state capitol in Salt Lake City. Governor Spencer Cox shared a video of the vibrant cherry blossoms on social media on Monday.

The blooming of cherry blossom trees is an annual springtime tradition in the nation’s capital, dating back to the historic 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry blossom trees from Japan.

Cherry blossoms frame the Jefferson Memorial along the tidal basin in Washington, D.C. The pink and white blossoms draw about a million visitors each spring.

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Warm or cool temperatures in the past have resulted in peak bloom as early as March 15 (in 1990) and as late as April 18 (in 1958), according to the National Park Service.

Peak bloom typically lasts for several days, and forecasting it is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance. For people across the U.S., the blooming of cherry blossom trees symbolizes the start of spring with an explosion of life and color.

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