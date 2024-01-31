Hungry sea otters in California help prevent wetland erosion, study finds

MONTEREY, Calif. – The voracious appetites of sea otters in the Elkhorn Slough has helped lower the amount of erosion in the estuary, according to a study published Wednesday.

Located about 100 miles south of San Francisco, the Elkhorn Slough is a seven-mile, coastal wetland that is connected to Monterey Bay, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Like many coastal ecosystems, the Elkhorn Slough has had to combat a number of physical stresses, such as erosion caused by rising seas. Additionally, researchers in the study said the Elkhorn Slough is also combating stress caused by some of its own wildlife – burrowing crabs.

"Their burrowing weakens the creekbank edges, so that whole chunks of marsh will sometimes calve off, and by lowering biomass they are reducing the ability of marsh plants to prevent erosion," said Kathryn Beheshti, assistant researcher at UC Santa Barbara’s Marine Science Institute who was not involved in the new study.

In an earlier study about the impact of crabs along tidal creek edges, Behesti and her team found that the abundance of these crabs made the Elkhorn Slough more vulnerable to erosion.

However, the study published on Wednesday showed that the abundance of burrowing crabs in the wetland has been curbed by the recolonization of sea otters, a natural predator of the crabs.

Researchers conducted experiments in five marsh creeks and showed that with greater sea otter numbers came crab populations that were kept in check, a stronger integrity of the marshland and reduced marsh erosion.

Elkhorn Slough has the greatest number of threatened southern sea otters on the planet, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It was also the first estuary to be recolonized by the otters.