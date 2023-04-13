Rare giant otter triplets join others at UK wildlife park in global record

SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England – A wildlife park in England is celebrating the surprise arrival of rare giant otter triplets.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is now home to nine giant otters, which is the most in a single zoo or wildlife park globally. The new arrivals were born on March 27 and are still under the care of doctors.

"We are overjoyed at welcoming a second litter of giant otters in such a short time," aquatics team leader Kelsie Wood said.

Park officials said the litter is the second to their parents in under 18 months. The walk-through wildlife adventure park also welcomed triplets in February 2022.

"This second litter, which is the third time Alex has given birth, is a testament to our commitment to the conservation of endangered species, and we believe these pups will inspire our visitors to learn more about these incredible animals," Wood said.

Giant otters don’t always breed easily, and every birth is significant and valuable for the park's conservation breeding program aimed at the protection of this endangered species, Wood adds.

Giant otters were listed as endangered in 1999, according to wildlife officials at the park, with an estimated number of only 5,000 in the wild. They have been poached for their waterproof fur and meat.

The park is also home to more than 400 animals from more than 70 species, many rare and endangered.