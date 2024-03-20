Rocket Lab’s Virginia rocket launch to put on predawn show along Eastern Seaboard Thursday morning

WALLOPS, Va. – Rocket Lab teams are preparing to launch an Electron rocket sending a national security mission into orbit from Virginia this week.

Rocket Lab is targeting Thursday at 2:40 a.m. ET to launch the National Reconnaissance Office (NROL-123) mission from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops, Virginia.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHY WEARING RED OR GREEN COULD ENHANCE YOUR SOLAR ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE

This will be the first national security mission Rocket Lab is launching from its new U.S. launchpad. The company launched four previous NRO missions from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. This will mark the fourth launch from Virginia since the company began operating from the launch site in January 2023.

Rocket Lab's tradition is to provide a unique name for each mission. This company is calling this mission "Live and Let Fly."

Launch weather 80% 'Go'

Wallops Range weather forecasters report an 80% chance for favorable launch weather.

A cold front will move into the Wallops area on Wednesday evening, bringing breezy and partly cloudy skies. The primary concern is a slight chance of ground winds above flight operation constraints, according to the range.

If the launch is delayed to Friday, conditions will improve to 95% favorable.

'DEVIL' COMET 12P PUTS ON COLORFUL SPIRAL DISPLAY AS IT APPROACHES SUN AHEAD OF TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

According to NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, if the weather permits, the launch could be visible on the East Coast along coastal Virginia and in major Mid-Atlantic cities, including Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia. About 3 minutes after liftoff, the launch could be seen as far inland as Pittsburgh and Raleigh, North Carolina.

For those looking to experience the launch a little closer to the action, some good locations on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, offer a clear view of the rocket launch, including Curtis Merritt Harbor, Queen's Sound Landing and Robert Reed Park.

If the launch goes well, NRO's payload will be deployed in orbit about 1 hour after liftoff.