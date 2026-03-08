Rare celestial event: Don't miss Venus and Saturn meeting in the sky for planetary conjunction after sunset

Skywatchers across the U.S. will have a chance to witness the rare planetary conjunction of Venus and Saturn tonight.

This celestial event will begin shortly after sunset and will be particularly noticeable from locations with a clear view of the western horizon.

Skywatchers in Florida will luck out with the best viewing conditions.

According to NASA, the planets will appear to be "about one degree apart, which is roughly the width of a single finger if you hold it at arm's length."

However, even though the planets will look closer together in the sky, they will still be quite distant in space. In fact, Venus and Saturn will be nearly a billion miles apart.

The Venus and Saturn conjunction isn’t uncommon. It typically happens every 1 to 2 years, but the planets looking like they are 1 degree apart is what makes it rare.

According to the Planetary Society, a conjunction is a celestial event when two planets or more planets appear close together from our perspective on Earth.

Planetary Conjunctions happen when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane.

Sometimes these planets are far apart from one another and at other times they orbit on the same side of the Sun. When two planets are in the same orbit, this causes the planets to line up, appearing to be in conjunction when looking at them from earth.

If you plan on watching tonight’s conjunction, it would be best to find an area that is far away from a city or streetlights. Orient yourself to the west and in no time you will be able to see this celestial wonder.