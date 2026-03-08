Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Rare celestial event: Don't miss Venus and Saturn meeting in the sky for planetary conjunction after sunset

This celestial event begins shortly after sunset and will be particularly noticeable from locations throughout the country with a clear view of the western horizon.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals aurora ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge. 00:21

FILE: See it: Striking green aurora ribbons illuminate Earth from International Space Station

Footage released by NASA on Wednesday reveals aurora ribbons shimmering above Earth, while a thin orange line of the atmosphere highlights the planet’s edge.

Skywatchers across the U.S. will have a chance to witness the rare planetary conjunction of Venus and Saturn tonight. 

This celestial event will begin shortly after sunset and will be particularly noticeable from locations with a clear view of the western horizon. 

MARCH SKYWATCHING GUIDE: CATCH A BLOOD MOON, PLANET CONJUNCTION, AURORAS, AND MORE

Skywatchers in Florida will luck out with the best viewing conditions. 

Venus and Jupiter in sky

In the western sky, Venus and Jupiter are spotted to be near conjunction.

(NWS Grand Rapids / FOX Weather)

According to NASA, the planets will appear to be "about one degree apart, which is roughly the width of a single finger if you hold it at arm's length." 

However, even though the planets will look closer together in the sky, they will still be quite distant in space. In fact, Venus and Saturn will be nearly a billion miles apart. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Venus and Saturn conjunction isn’t uncommon. It typically happens every 1 to 2 years, but the planets looking like they are 1 degree apart is what makes it rare.

The conjunction of the planets was visible from 5.20 a.m. Italian time, about an hour before sunrise.  

( Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the Planetary Society, a conjunction is a celestial event when two planets or more planets appear close together from our perspective on Earth.

Planetary Conjunctions happen when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane. 

NASA'S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE UNCOVERS FORMER STAR THAT EXPLODED INTO A SUPERNOVA

Sometimes these planets are far apart from one another and at other times they orbit on the same side of the Sun. When two planets are in the same orbit, this causes the planets to line up, appearing to be in conjunction when looking at them from earth. 

Venus and Saturn are seen over the night sky near the town of Varna, Bulgaria, 09, Jan., 2016. 

(Petar Petrov /Impact Press Group/NurPhoto  / Getty Images)

If you plan on watching tonight’s conjunction, it would be best to find an area that is far away from a city or streetlights. Orient yourself to the west and in no time you will be able to see this celestial wonder. 

Tags
Loading...