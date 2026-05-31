Rare, almost extinct wild horse born at the Bronx Zoo

A rare endangered horse was recently born at the Bronx Zoo, making it one of fewer than 2,000 Przewalski’s horses estimated to exist on Earth today.

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The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo welcomed the endangered Przewalski’s foal on April 21.

The Przewalski’s horse is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. It is estimated that fewer than 2,000 of these horses remain worldwide.

The species is known to be stockier than domestic horses, with shorter legs, dun coats, and dark upright manes.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, the Przewalski’s horse, also known as the Mongolian wild horse, is the last surviving wild horse species.

Due to human activities, including cultural and political changes, military presence, poaching, and capture, the species came close to extinction.

Conservation efforts by zoos and wildlife organizations around the world, including the Bronx Zoo, the population has rebounded.

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The Bronx Zoo has played a pivotal role in the conservation of the Przewalski’s horse from breeding programs designed to maintain a genetically diverse population.

Through these breeding initiatives and reintroduction efforts, zoo bred Przewalski’s horses were successfully returned to their native grasslands in China in 1989 and in Mongolia beginning in 1992.

However, despite these successes, the species continues to face significant challenges. Its primary threats include habitat degradation, climate change, low genetic diversity, hybridization with domestic horses, and disease transmission.

Habitat loss is driven largely by illegal mining activities and military disturbances, per the Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The Bronx Zoo says that guests can see the newly born foal from the Wild Asia Monorail, which travels through the zoo’s Asian wilderness exhibit.

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During this ride, guests are able to see not only the foal but also animals like red pandas, tigers, and greater one-horned rhinos.