Quake activity perks up again along part of Hawaii’s Mt. Kilauea

About 36 minor and shallow earthquakes were detected in 24 hours along the volcano’s summit caldera, with 87 total quakes beneath the Upper East Rift Zone area, the USGS said Friday.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
HILO, Hawaii — Seismic activity is increasing again along parts of Hawaii’s Mt. Kilauea, though scientists maintain there is no imminent threat of eruption.

About 36 minor and shallow earthquakes were detected in 24 hours along the volcano’s summit caldera, with 87 total quakes beneath the Upper East Rift Zone area, the USGS said Friday.  Most of the quakes had a magnitude of less than 2.0.

  • Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
    Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.  (Robert Ray)

  • Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
    Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.  (Robert Ray)

  • Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
    Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.  (Robert Ray)

  • Smoke rising from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Aug. 21, 2024.
    Smoke rising from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Aug. 21, 2024.  (USGS)

  • Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
    Mt. Kilauea in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.  (Robert Ray)

That part of the volcano has been experiencing periods of increased seismic activity through the summer. Quakes perked up in late July, creating cracks on the Chain of Craters Road. A month later, the road was closed for a week after cracks suddenly grew in size and depth amid more quake activity.

Crack in Chain of Craters Road.

(NPS / FOX Weather)

The road has since reopened as conditions stabilized.

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK GIVES OK TO DRIVE ON CRACKED ROADS AFTER SEISMIC ACTIVITY WANES

Other parts of the volcano have maintained low activity levels, the USGS said, and the volcano remains under a Yellow/Advisory level which is the second rung on the USGS’s four-level volcano alert scale

But the agency warns conditions can change quickly on the world’s most active volcano.

