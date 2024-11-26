Photos: Living 'blob of jelly' swallows equipment in unusual 'first'

A delicate blob with thousands of tiny animals made its new home on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service telemetry receiver – a "first," according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Midwest Fisheries Center.

While it's not uncommon for other critters, including insects, snails, mussels and crayfish, to be found on the receivers, the Midwest Fisheries Center said the "blob of jelly" was different.

The "blob of jelly" found on the underwater equipment is actually a colony made of thousands of tiny animals called a Pectinatella magnifica, or Bryozoan colony.

"While bryozoans might look strange and maybe even a little gross, they are a harmless and natural part of our underwater ecosystem," according to the Midwest Fisheries Center post on Facebook.

Each animal in the Bryozoan colony is called a zooid and can feed itself with a horseshoe of tentacles. The photo below shows a closer look at the horseshoe-like tentacles on each animal in the blob.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services Visitor Service Manager Julia Pinnix, these colonies are made up of thousands of animals no larger than 5/32 of an inch wide. These tiny animals float alone and eventually form colonies.

Pinnix said the animal colonies are similar to coral in the way they work together to build structures. Each animal is called a zooid and can feed itself with a horseshoe of tentacles.

"But coral builds strong, sturdy structures that last long after the animals they house have died. Bryozoans also make structures from calcium carbonate, but far more fragile ones," Pinnix writes.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, the group home won't stay together through the winter.

"This blob will die and decompose over winter, but its offspring will float away and form new colonies elsewhere next summer," according to the Midwest Fisheries Center post.

The photo above shows the hard statoblast, which looks like seeds floating away.