Partial solar eclipse to be visible in parts of the world, including the rare 'ring of fire' phenomenon

An annular solar eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse, occurs on Feb. 17, but will only be viewable on one continent south of the equator.

A "ring of fire" eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, but doesn't completely block out the sun, leaving a small ring of the sun visible around the moon.

This annular eclipse will only be visible from Antarctica, according to NASA.

For the ring of fire eclipse happening on Tuesday, the moon will cover 96% of the sun.

The "ring of fire" effect from this annular eclipse will last 2 minutes and 20 seconds, according to EarthSky.org.

In total, the eclipse will last for 271 minutes.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica, Africa, South America and the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans.

Annular and partial eclipses are still solar eclipses and require proper eye protection for viewing.

Never look directly at a solar eclipse. Use certified eclipse glasses or a telescope with a proper solar filter on it.

While the U.S. misses out on the eclipse excitement this time, a total lunar eclipse is around the corner and will be seen from the Americas on March 3, according to NASA.