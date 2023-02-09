Search

Earth & Space
Watch: Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California

By Scott Sistek
DANA POINT, Calif. What's transparent like glass but gooey like jelly and swims in the Pacific Ocean near California?

A paddleboarder exploring the waters off Southern California's Dana Point recently found out for himself.

"What is that?" Bill Clements wondered on camera as he picked up a string of the gelatinous marine creatures. "Looks like some sort of salp."

Sea Salp California

Sea salp found off Dana Point, California.

(@paddlegoat via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Clements told Storyful that the bioluminescent creature "appeared to be a single organism, but when I took a closer look, it was a chain of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!"

GLOWING REVIEW: EXPLORING THE BEAUTY OF BIOLUMINESCENCE

Despite their appearance, salps, also known as sea squirts, are not related to jellyfish, according to Storyful. A notochord running down their backs places them in the family of vertebrate animals.

