You could see the Northern Lights in these states due to a geomagnetic storm

A fast stream of solar wind from a colossal coronal hole in the sun’s atmosphere could spark a geomagnetic storm on Thursday, bringing with them the potential to see the Northern Lights.

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According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, residents in parts of the northern U.S. including New York, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Washington may be able to see the Northern Lights during this storm.

NOAA issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Thursday and Friday, warning that the strongest geomagnetic activity is expected between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST.

The increase in geomagnetic activity is expected to continue into Friday night as the solar wind continues to impact Earth’s magnetic field.

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The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are colorful, dynamic and often visually delicate displays of "intricate dace of intricate dance of particles and magnetism between the sun and Earth," according to NASA.

Even though the auroras are very likely on Thursday and Friday, skywatchers having a chance to view them depends on several factors such as cloud coverage, the amount of darkness and how Earth’s magnetic field responds to the incoming solar winds, according to space.com.

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Evening during the strongest geomagnetic storms, visibility isn’t guaranteed.

Officials say to view this magnificent event, it would be best to find an area that is far away from a city or streetlights. Lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you may be able to see the Northern Lights.

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It is recommended to use a smartphone camera to help see faint auroras that may not be visible to the naked eye.