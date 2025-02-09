Northern Lights chances grow across northern US skies early this week

Coronal holes in the Sun continue to send solar wind toward Earth, increasing the chances of Northern Lights across the northern U.S. this week, according to the latest space weather forecast.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has been tracking influences from two coronal holes in the Sun for several weeks now. These areas appear like dark voids in the Sun because they contain cooler, less dense plasma, allowing the material to steam out at faster speeds and sometimes sending impacts to Earth.

Coronal holes can produce coronal high-speed streams (CH HSS), sending charged particles toward Earth and creating the dancing lights known as Aurora Borealis at our planet's poles.

WHAT CAUSES THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

The SWPC said a recurrent, negative-polarity CH HSS would likely cause G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm effects from late Sunday into Monday based on NOAA's 5-level scale. Under these conditions, aurora lights could be visible across the northern tier and Upper Midwest on Sunday night and early Monday morning in places like Michigan and Maine.

While the public does not need to be concerned about space weather impacts, CH HSS and the more common coronal mass ejections (CME) from the Sun can negatively affect satellites in low-Earth orbit and the power grid. This week's conditions are only expected to cause weak power grid fluctuations.

Coming this spring: Increasing space weather prediction capability

The latest space weather comes as NOAA works to bring its newest space weather forecasting tool online.

The GOES-19 satellite is the first in the GOES series to have a compact coronagraph, which obtains images of the corona, the outermost part of the Sun's atmosphere, every 15 minutes. The SWPC began releasing these test images last week ahead of GOES-19 becoming fully operational this spring.

Data from the compact coronagraph will help NOAA's space weather forecasters better predict when large solar storms will significantly impact Earth.