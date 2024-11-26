Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Stunning video shows vivid Northern Lights above Alaska home

The Northern Lights are one of the most stunning displays Earth can provide, and the most vivid events usually follow a few days after solar events.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video recorded in North Pole, Alaska, shows a vivid display of the northern lights as it dances above a home on Nov. 23, 2024. 01:03

Watch: Vivid aurora dances in sky above Alaska home

A video recorded in North Pole, Alaska, shows a vivid display of the northern lights as it dances above a home on Nov. 23, 2024.

NORTH POLE, Alaska - A photographer in Alaska captured a stunning video of a vivid Northern Lights display dancing above a home last weekend.

The video, recorded on Nov. 23, shows ribbons of green and white shimmering across the night sky in what photographer Vincent Ledvina called a "truly amazing" event.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature’s most magnificent natural phenomena. 02:16

What is an aurora? The northern lights explained

Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature’s most magnificent natural phenomena.

The Northern Lights are one of the most stunning displays Earth can provide, and the most vivid events usually follow a few days after solar events.

The flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's magnetic field, which surrounds the outside of our planet. The colors that are seen vary by the type of gas slamming into the planet.

Oxygen molecules produce a green or yellow glow, and sometimes can even give off a red hue, while nitrogen gives off blue hues.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

An 'extreme' geomagnetic storm turned the skies pink, red and green in aurora across the US even as far south as Texas and Arizona. (Video from October 2024) 05:06

Solar storm brings spectacular display of Northern Lights across US

An 'extreme' geomagnetic storm turned the skies pink, red and green in aurora across the US even as far south as Texas and Arizona. (Video from October 2024)

The Northern Lights are most often found in the northern latitudes. However, sometimes the celestial dance can sometimes be seen much farther south.

Back in October, a powerful solar storm led to displays of the Northern Lights in Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. 

Even people in the Southeast reported seeing the display.

Tags
Loading...