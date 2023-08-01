NASA shifts Crew 7 astronaut launch to late August

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.-- Four astronauts will spend a little more time on Earth before launching with SpaceX to the International Space Station after NASA opted to push the target launch date because of the busy schedule on the ISS.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov are scheduled to launch on the Crew 7 mission on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A in Florida. NASA and SpaceX are now targeting the launch for 5:23 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

NASA and SpaceX were previously shooting for Aug. 15.

NASA said in a blog post the new target launch date is in coordination with upcoming traffic to the International Space Station.

More spacecraft than room on the ISS

Parking is limited at the space station. Currently, four spacecraft are docked on the station, including SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour, two Russian Progress spacecraft and the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft. The Soyuz MS-23 arrived in February as a replacement spacecraft for the Soyuz MS-22 that began leaking coolant. In September, the replacement Soyuz will be the ride home for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.

After delivering supplies and science, a SpaceX Cargo Dragon departed the space station on June 29.

The Dragon spacecraft named Endurance is one of three spacecraft set to arrive at the ISS in the coming weeks.

Northrop Grumman is scheduled to launch 8,200 pounds of supplies to the ISS on Tuesday night from Virginia. If the launch goes on time, the Cygnus spacecraft will arrive at the space station on Friday. The Russian space agency Roscosmos is also sending supplies on its Progress capsule in a few weeks.

Dragon Endurance and the rest of the hardware for launch are in Florida.

This will be the third trip for NASA to the ISS with Endurance. The spacecraft previously launched Crew-3 and Crew-5 astronauts on long-duration missions to the orbiting laboratory.

Unlike the previous six commercial crew missions, SpaceX Crew-7 will be the first launch, with only one NASA astronaut aboard. In June, NASA announced Russia's Borisov was a final addition to the crew. This will be his first spaceflight.