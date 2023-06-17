Meet the members of the upcoming SpaceX Crew-7 mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The complete crew that will make up the SpaceX Crew-7 mission has been announced as the team of four gears up for a late summer launch to the International Space Station.

The crew is made up of mission specialist Konstantin Borisov, pilot Andreas Mogensen, commander Jasmin Moghbeli and mission specialist Satoshi Furukawa.

Unlike the previous six crewed space missions, SpaceX’s Crew-7 will be the first launch where there will only be one NASA astronaut aboard.

NASA’s Moghbeli will lead the several-month-long mission with fellow teammates from Japan, Europe and Russia.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft named Endurance from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in August.

The spacecraft was previously used in SpaceX Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to the space station.

NASA said integrated crews are typical and ensure safe operations of the ISS continue through at least 2030.

NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Roscosmos operate the station, with each space agency responsible for designated functions.

Here’s a closer look at each crew member who will make up the SpaceX Crew-7 mission.

Roscosmos Cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov

Borisov was the final member of the team of four to join the SpaceX Crew-7 mission.

The launch will be the first for the Russian cosmonaut who started training in 2018.

If the launch remains on schedule, Borisov will be one of four Roscosmos in space.

Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev are all aboard the ISS from previous missions.

As a mission specialist, Borisov will be tasked with conducting experiments and other functions.

"The main inspiration for me is the motivation to develop yourself as a professional to the level sufficient for long-term space expeditions," Borisov previously told the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. "The required level of knowledge, stamina, psychology, skills one has to develop brings you to a profession where you learn something new every day. And every day you are becoming one step closer, stronger and more capable of working and living in space."

NASA Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli

Moghbeli will be the only woman and U.S. astronaut aboard the August mission.

The U.S. Marine Corps pilot was born in Bad Nauheim, Germany, but considers Baldwin, New York, to be home.

Moghbeli has flown more than 150 combat missions, including over war zones, but the SpaceX Crew-7 mission will be her first venture into space.

ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen

Mogensen became the first Danish citizen in space in September 2015 and will become the first non-US pilot to operate a SpaceX spacecraft.

The 46-year-old is an aerospace engineer, and the SpaceX Crew-7 mission will be his second time at the ISS.

The European Space Agency has nicknamed its segment of the mission the "Huginn" and in addition to piloting, Mogensen is set to carry out numerous science experiments.

JAXA Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa

Japan’s Furukawa is the only member of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission who has been part of a long-duration stay aboard the ISS.

Furukawa previously served as a flight engineer aboard the space station during ISS Expedition 28-29 in 2011.

During the upcoming mission, Furukawa will serve as a mission specialist and be tasked with performing experiments and other functions aboard the ISS.

The SpaceX Crew-7 is expected to return to Earth sometime in early 2024.