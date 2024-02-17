Lunar lander captures stunning photos of Earth before Moon landing attempt

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A company attempting to be the first private entity to land a spacecraft on the Moon recently released stunning images of Earth.

Intuitive Machines said the images were taken by its lunar lander after it separated from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. In the photos, the spacecraft known as Nova-C is visible with Earth in the distant background.

The Houston-based company launched the Odysseus mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday morning.

The launch aboard the SpaceX rocket was said to be picture-perfect, and it is currently on a 239,000-mile trek toward the lunar surface.

A landing attempt is set for Thursday, and if successful, Intuitive Machines would become the first private company to land on the Moon.

Technology aboard the spacecraft is expected to investigate lunar dust and space weather as well as determine how much propellant is needed to successfully land on the Moon.

NASA said data gathered during the mission will help pave the way for human exploration during a future Artemis mission.

The space agency estimated that if the landing goes according to plan, the lander will be capable of operating for about two weeks in sunlight.

"We are keenly aware of the immense challenges that lie ahead," Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said in a statement after the successful launch. "However, it is precisely in facing these challenges head-on that we recognize the magnitude of the opportunity before us: to softly return the United States to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 52 years."

Space experts will be the first to tell you that successfully landing on Earth’s only natural satellite is difficult, and several recent moon missions have resulted in failures.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology launched a spacecraft in January with the intention of landing on the Moon, but a fuel leak discovered after liftoff prevented the mission from attempting a lunar landing.

In August, Russia attempted to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, but the mission appeared to end in failure as a new crater sits not far from where the landing was expected to take place.

Japan’s space agency, JAXA, declared its moon mission a success in January, but photos showed its robotic lander was wrong side up.

JAXA said this caused operators to have limited use of the lander, and it remains unclear if the spacecraft will survive through the long lunar night.

Several additional lunar landers are expected to launch in 2024, so space enthusiasts remain optimistic that a future mission will achieve what few have successfully accomplished.

