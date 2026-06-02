Sky spectacle: Meteor dazzles Midwest night sky, generating reports from 8 states

June is off to a dazzling start in the Midwest after a spectacular meteor streaked through the night sky, treating hundreds of lucky witnesses to a brilliant celestial display.

Security cameras and meteor-tracking cameras recorded the space show as it unfolded Monday night, prompting witness reports from at least eight U.S. states.

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On June 1, at 10:41 p.m. EDT, the American Meteor Society received reports of a bright meteor in the Midwest night sky, mostly in Ohio and Michigan.

The fireball was first detected 56 miles above Ohio near Lima, and streaked towards Michigan at a blistering pace of approximately 49,900 miles per hour, according to NASA.

The meteor traveled north-northwest into Michigan before disintegrating 33 miles above the area just west of Lansing in a short-lived cosmic exhibition that was witnessed by hundreds in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New York, and further north into Canada.

According to NASA, at it's peak, the meteor, which data suggests is a 4-inch diameter, 1-pound piece of an asteroid, was 40 times brighter than the planet Venus.

Witnesses in major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Cleveland, among other Midwest hotspots reported witnessing the fireball as it burst across the night sky.

While many marveled at the celestial show in real time and others relived the must-watch moment through home-security footage, the Midwest meteor was hardly one Michigan native's first encounter with the phenomenon.

Dedicated stargazer Edric Eiermann witnessed the June 1 meteor firsthand and captured proof of the dazzling fireball in jaw-dropping video.

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Living in Michigan near the foot of Lake Huron, Eiermann has had a front-row seat to dozens of meteor events and Northern Lights displays over the years – something he said never gets old.

"The magic of the universe never ceases to amaze me and each event is unique and provides memories that can only be experienced in the moment," Eiermann said.

The most recent spectacle came Monday, when a small, but mighty meteor lit up the Midwest sky, casting brilliant blue-green hues as it raced through the atmosphere.

Among the meteor's most spectacular features was its visible bow shock, a curved wave of compressed air that formed ahead of the asteroid shard as it raced at hypersonic speeds over the region.

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For Eiermann, Monday's meteor was just the latest chapter in his stargazing career. From dazzling aurora displays to celestial shows, he has learned that some of nature's most remarkable moments arrive when least expected.

That's why he encourages others to step outside and look up: "Go out and experience all the infinite beauty the universe offers."