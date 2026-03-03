Meteor caught on video: Fireball lights up Louisiana night sky

CHICKASAW, La. – Some 50 miles above northeastern Louisiana, a fireball blazed across the sky on the night of March 2, capturing the attention of skywatchers across several states in the South.

The meteor traveled west across at 30,000 miles per hour for more than 41 miles before disintegrating above the Georgia Pacific Wildlife Management Area in Louisiana at an altitude of 27 miles.

Eyewitnesses in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas have filed reports on the American Meteor Society since the fireball blazed across the sky on Monday night.

Security camera footage in Walker, Louisiana, situated on a driveway, captured the astonishing moment the fireball streaked across the night sky, casting an eye-grabbing glow.

HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH A METEOR SHOWER WITH YOUR PHONE

A fireball is an astronomical term for extremely bright meteors that can be observed across a wide area, like the one that streaked across the Louisiana sky.

Fireballs typically reach a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen directly above the observer. Magnitude -5 is equivalent to the planet Venus at its brightest.

At this magnitude, a fireball can cast a very faint shadow under the darkest conditions, according to the International Meteor Organization.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Meteors, or "shooting stars," are the visible paths of meteoroids that have entered the Earth’s atmosphere at high velocities, according to NASA.

According to NASA, this meteor was not associated with any currently active meteor shower and was part of the sporadic "background" meteor complex.