Watch: Massive 'beast' alligator removed from Texas front yard

HOUSTON– A professional alligator wrangler and law enforcement officers were called in to drag a huge alligator from the front of a home in Houston on Tuesday.

Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton said a homeowner walked outside on Tuesday to see the "glorious beast" of an alligator lounging on his front yard.

Video showed the gator's capture as the wrangler and two constable deputies heave-ho the gator off the street.

"One, two, three," says one person pulling the alligator onto a trailer by a strap around its head. They repeat the phrase as they pull.

The alligator is so heavy that the wrangler struggles a bit and loses his balance trying to pull the creature up.

The men grunt together as they pull. The camera angle pans back to reveal the two constable deputies pulling with the wrangler.

Once the alligator is finally in the back of the trailer, the video ends.

Eagleton said the alligator was removed and taken somewhere that's "safe for him and everyone else."

The constable reminded people to not interact with or feed alligators at any time, and to let the professionals handle the reptiles.