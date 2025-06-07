Massive 400 pound alligator 'detained' by North Carolina deputies for 'scaly intentions'

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C.– A 10-foot alligator was caught by sheriff's deputies and "detained" for loitering in eastern North Carolina.

The 400-pound gator, which deputies named "Pepe", was spotted hanging out on a road in Onslow County on May 28, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, helped wrangle the "prehistoric perp" from the road.

"Witnesses say he was just chilling and snapping, clearly ignoring the ‘no loitering or lounging on roadways’ sign," the sheriff's office said.

The gigantic loiterer was charged with multiple offenses, including: Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe and Obstructing Traffic, the sheriff's office said, tongue firmly in cheek.

Photos showed sheriff's deputies reprimanding the gator, encapsulating the reptile's size in comparison to the men next to Pepe.

Deputies said no one was injured "unless you count his pride when the gator refused to be cuffed."

Pepe was safely relocated, the sheriff's office said. "And no, he didn’t get to ride shotgun."