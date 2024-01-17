Search
Earth & Space
Maryland boy attacked by shark in Bahamas

This latest attack comes more than a month after an American woman visiting from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddle boarding in the Bahamas.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
NASSAU, Bahamas - A 10-year-old Maryland boy is recovering after he was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas on Monday, according to local police.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the boy was bitten in his right leg by a shark while he was participating in a "Shark Tank" expedition at a local resort on Paradise Island.

FILE - Great White Shark, Carcharodon carcharias, dorsal fin six nautical miles off the coast of Gansbaai, quite close to Dyer Iceland and Geyser Rock, a great white shark breaks through the water surface. Its dorsal fin is an individual, special distinguishing feature of the shark, unique and unmistakable. The dorsal fin and also the tail fin with its asymmetric structure are ideal for the mobility of the shark.

(Education Images/Universal Images Group / FOX Weather)

The resort where the incident took place hasn't been named by police.

After the attack, the boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

WHERE DO MOST SHARK ATTACKS HAPPEN IN THE US?

Boston woman killed in Bahamas shark attack

This latest attack comes more than a month after an American woman visiting from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force told Reuters the woman and a male relative were paddleboarding in the water near a resort near New Providence when the shark attacked on Dec. 4.

STAY SHARK SMART: WHAT TO KNOW WHEN YOU HEAD INTO THE WATER

Police said the woman suffered from serious injuries to the right side of her body. First responders attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been 32 unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahama islands since 1580. 

