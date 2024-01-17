Maryland boy attacked by shark in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - A 10-year-old Maryland boy is recovering after he was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas on Monday, according to local police.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the boy was bitten in his right leg by a shark while he was participating in a "Shark Tank" expedition at a local resort on Paradise Island.

The resort where the incident took place hasn't been named by police.

After the attack, the boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

WHERE DO MOST SHARK ATTACKS HAPPEN IN THE US?

Boston woman killed in Bahamas shark attack

This latest attack comes more than a month after an American woman visiting from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force told Reuters the woman and a male relative were paddleboarding in the water near a resort near New Providence when the shark attacked on Dec. 4.

STAY SHARK SMART: WHAT TO KNOW WHEN YOU HEAD INTO THE WATER

Police said the woman suffered from serious injuries to the right side of her body. First responders attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been 32 unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahama islands since 1580.