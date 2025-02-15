Search
Earth & Space
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles West Texas

The quake measured a magnitude 5.0 and was centered about 30 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas and 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
TOYAH, Texas — A moderately strong earthquake rattled western Texas Friday night.

The quake measured a magnitude 5.0 and was centered about 30 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas and 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It’s a remote area of Texas, but still over 1,300 people reported feeling shaking to the USGS from across western Texas, including El Paso and Midland, and southeastern New Mexico, including Roswell.

Three smaller aftershocks, the strongest measuring 3.8 shook within minutes.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries so far.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to remove reference to the Texas Panhandle as the location of the quake.

