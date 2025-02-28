Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles West Texas

ACKERLY, Texas – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook a wide swath of of West Texas on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 1:30 p.m. local time about 16 miles southwest of Ackerly and about 27 miles northeast of Midland. Its epicenter was located about 4 miles underground.

Shaking was reported across a swath of western Texas and even into eastern New Mexico. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo, Texas - about 100 miles from Ackerly - reported feeling the shaking.

There are no initial reports of any damage or injuries and the USGS says a quake of that magnitude would be expected to cause few, if any impacts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.