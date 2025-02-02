Lunar lander captures Earth-eclipse image on road trip to the Moon

The Blue Ghost lunar lander continues to capture beautiful views on its 45-day road trip to the Moon, most recently an Earth eclipse.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Jan. 15, carrying 10 NASA payloads to the Moon.

After sharing its first views of Earth and the Moon, Blue Ghost most recently captured the video above of the Earth eclipsing the Moon.

So far, Blue Ghost has traveled more than 715,000 miles in space and sent more than 7 GB of data back to Earth. According to Firefly, of the 10 NASA investigations, several are already underway during spaceflight.

According to Firefly Aerospace, Blue Ghost has about a week left in Earth's orbit before completing a trans-lunar injection and heading toward the Moon. After a lunar orbit insertion burn, the spacecraft will spend about 16 days orbiting the Moon before landing on March 2.

If the lander survives its descent to land on the near side of the Moon, near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium, Firefly hopes to share many more breathtaking views with the world.

WHY 2024 WAS A BIG DEAL FOR THE SUN

Firefly plans to capture images from the Moon, including a total eclipse of the Sun from the lunar surface.

They also hope to capture a lunar sunset, recreating what Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan described during his mission. Only four astronauts have witnessed this phenomenon, known as "lunar horizon glow," in which moondust is energized by sunlight and glows even after the Sun is gone.