Los Angeles area shook by 3.8 magnitude earthquake in middle of the night

ONTARIO, Calif. — Los Angeles residents were rattled a bit Thursday night by a small earthquake.

The magnitude 3.8 quake struck about 20 minutes before midnight and was centered just a few miles outside of Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Over 2,500 people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS across Southern California as of early Friday morning, with reports coming in as far south as Oceanside and Escondido.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.