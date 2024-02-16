Search
Earth & Space
Los Angeles area shook by 3.8 magnitude earthquake in middle of the night

Over 2,500 people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS as of early Friday morning, with reports coming in as far south as Oceanside and Escondido.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
ONTARIO, Calif. — Los Angeles residents were rattled a bit Thursday night by a small earthquake.

The magnitude 3.8 quake struck about 20 minutes before midnight and was centered just a few miles outside of Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

THESE ARE THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

Over 2,500 people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS across Southern California as of early Friday morning, with reports coming in as far south as Oceanside and Escondido.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

