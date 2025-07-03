Kitten with head stuck in pipe in Florida gets special name after rescue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A kitten who had her head stuck in a pipe in Florida was saved by sheriff's deputies and got a name to remember the occasion.

Body camera video from June 5 showed Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a kitten whose head was stuck in a metal pipe.

"How did you get yourself into this mess?" a sheriff's deputy said to the tiny cat, while he assessed the situation.

A woman who found the kitten told the deputy she tried soap and oil to free the kitten, to no avail.

"It blocks her airways if I pull," she told the deputies as the cat quietly meows.

The next clip of the video shows the deputies and woman holding the kitten as they work to free her head.

A deputy wearing gloves gently rubs the cat's head until an ear pops free from the pipe.

"We're getting there," the woman said.

The video then showed the deputy and woman working together, gently holding the cat and maneuvering to remove her head without hurting her or cutting off her airway.

As they finally get the kitten's head free from the pipe, the woman sighs with relief.

"Thank you guys so much," the woman said, smiling big while holding the little kitten. "You guys are life-savers."

The kitten looked around curiously now that her head was free.

"All right, let me get a picture," the deputy said, pulling out his phone.

He then snapped a photo of the little cat in the woman's hands.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the deputies freed the cat with the help of the North Fort Myers Fire Department.

"No matter the call — our deputies are always ready to serve and purrtect," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The cat was given the name Piper to commemorate her rescue.