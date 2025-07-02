Watch: South Carolina troopers lasso runaway pig on busy interstate

CHAPIN, S.C. – Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers recently found themselves in an unusual pursuit after a pig was spotted wandering on one of the state's busiest interstates.

The adventurous swine brought traffic to a halt on Interstate 26 in Chapin, prompting trooper Matthew Bullard to respond to the scene.

"When I arrive on scene, see a small brown pig sitting on the side of 26 on a median barrier, and 26 has really heavy traffic no matter the time of day," he recalled in a video posted June 27 by the department on social media.

The pig, initially uncooperative, led troopers on a short chase.

"Every time (Bullard) tried to get out, the pig would just run up the median barrier," Corporal Clifton Nelson said.

However, the pig eventually "double-backed," allowing Bullert to make the grab.

"I've grown up on a farm my whole life and that was the easiest, safest way to grab that pig and just what I'm used to doing at this point," Bullard added.

Thanks to the swift action of the troopers and the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the pig was rescued without injury, and traffic was quickly flowing again.

"Better than that thing going out there and getting hit by a car," Bullard added.

Even better, the little piggy found a new, good home through a family member of a Richland County deputy.

"The pig's fine," Nelson said. "The Richland County deputy had a family member that took custody of the pig and that is where the pig is now."

Nelson said his family, and even he, had a good laugh about it.

"It is one of the funniest calls that I've ever been on," he said.