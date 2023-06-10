Search
Earth & Space
‘Jellyfish’ galaxy spotted in new Hubble Space Telescope imagery

This image is the sixth and final installment in a series of observations of jellyfish galaxies made by the Hubble Space Telescope.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
NASA released an image Friday of the jellyfish galaxy JO206, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Located in the constellation Aquarius, JO206 is more than 700 million light-years from Earth.

JO206 and other galaxies are referred to as jellyfish because they resemble their aquatic namesakes, according to NASA. 

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team / NASA)

This jellyfish-like shape occurs when galaxies move through galaxy clusters. In doing so, NASA said they ram into superheated plasma that pervades the galaxy clusters. As they move through, the jellyfish galaxies strip gas from other galaxies, leaving behind long tendrils of star formation.

In the recently released image taken by Hubble, JO206 can be seen as a bright disk of lavender and pink with long tendrils of bright star formation trailing behind it.

HOW THE TELESCOPE BECAME OUR PORTAL INTO THE UNIVERSE

This image is the sixth and final installment in a "Pictures of the Week" series. According to the European Space Agency, the series includes Hubble observations of jellyfish galaxies.

One of those galaxies was JW39, which lies over 900 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices.

The jellyfish galaxy JW39 hangs serenely in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy lies over 900 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices, and is one of several jellyfish galaxies that Hubble has been studying over the past two years. Despite this jellyfish galaxy’s serene appearance, it is adrift in a ferociously hostile environment; a galaxy cluster. Compared to their more isolated counterparts, the galaxies in galaxy clusters are often distorted by the gravitational pull of larger neighbours, which can twist galaxies into a variety of weird and wonderful shapes. If that was not enough, the space between galaxies in a cluster is also pervaded with a searingly hot plasma known as the intracluster medium. While this plasma is extremely tenuous, galaxies moving through it experience it almost like swimmers fighting against a current, and this interaction can strip galaxies of their star-forming gas. This interaction between the intracluster medium and the galaxies is called ram-pressure stripping, and is the process responsible for the trailing tendrils of this jellyfish galaxy. As JW39 has moved through the cluster the pressure of the intracluster medium has stripped away gas and dust into long trailing ribbons of star formation that now stretch away from the disc of the galaxy. Astronomers using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 studied these trailing tendrils in detail, as they are a particularly extreme environment for star formation. Surprisingly, they found that star formation in the ‘tentacles’ of jellyfish galaxies was not noticeably different from star formation in the galaxy disc.

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team / NASA)

Another jellyfish galaxy was JO175, which lies over 650 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Telescopium.

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team / NASA)

Not to be outdone, JO204 was also imaged by Hubble. The jellyfish galaxy lies almost 600 million light-years away in the constellation Sextans, according to NASA and ESA.

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team / NASA)

JW100 was also part of the Pictures of the Week series. It is located in the constellation Pegasus, over 800 million light-years away, according to the ESA.

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team  / NASA)

Lastly, JO201 is featured below. The jellyfish galaxy lies in the constellation Cetus, which is named after a sea monster from ancient Greek mythology, the ESA said.

A jellyfish galaxy with trailing tentacles of stars hangs in inky blackness in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. As Jellyfish galaxies move through intergalactic space they are slowly stripped of gas, which trails behind the galaxy in tendrils illuminated by clumps of star formation. These blue tendrils are visible drifting below the core of this galaxy, and give it its jellyfish-like appearance. This particular jellyfish galaxy — known as JO201 — lies in the constellation Cetus, which is named after a sea monster from ancient Greek mythology. This sea-monster-themed constellation adds to the nautical theme of this image. The tendrils of jellyfish galaxies extend beyond the bright disc of the galaxy core. This particular observation comes from an investigation into the sizes, masses and ages of the clumps of star formation in the tendrils of jellyfish galaxies. Astronomers hope that this will provide a breakthrough in understanding the connection between ram-pressure stripping — the process that creates the tendrils of jellyfish galaxies — and star formation. This galactic seascape was captured by Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a versatile instrument that captures images at ultraviolet and visible wavelengths. WFC3 is the source of some of Hubble’s most spectacular images, from a view of Jupiter and Europa to a revisit to the Pillars of Creation. [Image description: A spiral galaxy lies just off-centre. It has large, faint, reddish spiral arms and a bright, reddish core. These lie over two brighter blue spiral arms. These are patchy, with blotches of star formation. Long trails of these bright blotches trail down from the lower spiral arm, resembling tendrils. The background is black, lightly scattered with small galaxies and stars, and a larger elliptical galaxy in one corner.] Links First science paper in the Astrophysical Journal Second science paper in the Astrophysical Journal Zoom: Galactic Seascape

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gullieuszik and the GASP team / NASA)

The tentacles of jellyfish galaxies give astronomers a unique opportunity to study star formation under extreme conditions, far from the influence of the galaxy’s main disk, according to NASA

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They added that the Hubble revealed that there are no striking differences between star formation in the disks of jellyfish galaxies and star formation in their tentacles. This suggests the environment of newly formed stars has only a minor influence on their formation.

