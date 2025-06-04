Japanese ispace Resilience mission prepares for Moon landing on Sea of Cold

Japanese company ispace plans to make an epic comeback this week when it hopes to land a commercial robotic mission on a region of the Moon known as the Sea of Cold.

Two years ago, the company attempted to make the first commercial Moon landing but lost communication with the HAKUTO-R Mission 1. On Friday, the second Hakuto mission, nicknamed Resilience, is set to touch down on a 3.5 billion-year-old volcanic region of the Moon known as Mare Frigoris, or the Sea of Cold.

"Since that time, we have drawn on the experience, using it as motivation to move forward with resolve. We are now at the dawn of our next attempt to make history," ispace Founder & CEO Takeshi Hakamada said two days before the landing attempt.

If successful, Resilience will mark the second Moon landing launched from the same rocket. The ispace mission launched on Jan. 15 aboard a SpaceX rocket , which also carried the Blue Ghost moon lander from Texas -based Firefly Aerospace.

FIREFLY'S BLUE GHOST BEGINS OPERATIONS ON THE MOON AFTER UPRIGHT LUNAR LANDING

In February, Firefly’s lander successfully touched down, becoming the first American commercial mission to achieve an upright landing on the Moon.

The Japanese company said it's targeting a touchdown on Friday at 4:17 a.m. JST (3:17 p.m. Thursday ET), about seven minutes earlier than the previous estimate after engineers at mission control in Tokyo confirmed the lander's precise orbit.

Resilience is carrying the first European-built Moon lander named Tenacious. The rover was designed and built by ispace’s Luxembourg subsidiary. If successful, both missions will spend two weeks operating on the surface of the Moon.

The private lunar landing attempt is the third this year.

CHANCES ASTEROID 2024 YR4 WILL HIT MOON INCREASE BUT EARTH REMAINS IN THE CLEAR

Intuitive Machines, another Texas company, landed its second mission on the Moon in March. However, both landers toppled over and did not remain upright for lunar science operations.

Ahead of the anticipated lunar landing, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured a photo of the intended landing site. While this is not a NASA mission, ispace will use the Tenacious rover to collect photos of the surface of the Moon to eventually collect lunar regolith samples under a NASA contract as part of the Artemis program.

A broadcast of the landing attempt will be available on Thursday afternoon (ET) in English and Japanese at ispace-inc.com/landing.