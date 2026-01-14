Watch: Injured, exhausted deer rescued from middle of frozen reservoir in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Firefighters in Colorado Springs donned full ice gear to save an injured deer from the middle of a frozen reservoir on Tuesday.

Drone video shows two firefighters slowly and carefully crawling across the ice to reach the deer, which was left exhausted pulling itself out of the ice after falling in.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said they received the call for the injured deer from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The deer had managed to crawl away from the break in the ice, but couldn't get much further on its own, the fire department said.

The firefighters pulled along a cable with a harness attached to put on the deer so they could pull it to safety across the ice.

The video shows them successfully attaching the harness and slowly crawling back toward the shore as the deer was pulled by someone on the ground.

Within a few seconds, the harness slipped off and skittered across the ice, startling the animal.

Driver/Engineer Neilsen, one of the firefighters on the ice with the deer, pet it to keep it calm while his teammate made quick work to get the harness back safely.

Once the harness was retrieved, they put it back on the deer and began pulling it to shore.

The deer regained its strength once it made it to land, and ran off back into the wild, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.