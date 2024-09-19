Hundreds of stinging creatures wash up on Texas beaches

GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston, Texas, have had to take extra care recently when visiting the shore.

Gobs of moon jellyfish have been spotted washing up on the beaches or floating in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico in recent days.

In this case, the number of jellyfish can be attributed to a bloom, according to Brandi Keller, marine resources county agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. A bloom is a quick and strong presence of jellyfish. Blooms can vary in width and depth, and can consist of hundreds or thousands of jellyfish, Keller said.

When they wash up in blooms like this, the jellyfish can be frustrating for the people encountering them. For fishermen and shrimpers, Keller said, the jellies can get caught in nets.

Because moon jellies can sting, Keller said large quantities of them on beaches can make it difficult to take a leisurely stroll. The bell and tentacles of the jellyfish can be clear or opaque, which makes them easy to miss when walking on the beach.

"Stings are usually mild, but care should still be taken since stinging cells can detach from the bell," Keller said.

She said the jellyfish washed up on the beach can also start to smell, making for another unpleasant experience for beach visitors.

What are moon jellyfish?

The jellyfish, known scientifically as Aurelia labiate, are very common, and wash ashore often in small quantities, Keller said. As a species, jellyfish are Cnidarians, which are aquatic invertebrates that have stinging cells, she said.

The creatures use drifting as their main way of moving, Keller said.

"While they can pulsate vertically, they do not have much control when moving horizontally," she said.

Because of this, the jellyfish go where the wind and tides take them, which can sometimes be inland, Keller said. They can also wash ashore more during storms.

Keller also said that jellyfish populations can increase or decrease with certain Gulf conditions. Water temperature, salt content, oxygen and availability of food are all driving factors for population size.

The jellyfish prey on zooplankton, mollusks and other smaller jellyfish, Keller said. When they are concentrated in one area, they reduce available food for other living things. Keller said this can negatively impact other marine life looking for a snack.

Moon jellies are food themselves for sea turtles, Keller said. She said sea turtles often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish because of their similar appearances. This is one reason why plastic in the oceans and other waterways is so dangerous to marine life.