Drone video captures rare sighting of critically endangered whale off Delaware

Drone footage shot Saturday shows a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale swimming near Dewey Beach, Delaware.

The video begins with the whale’s dorsal fin breaching. Then, the whale moves more closely to the water’s surface, and it can be seen almost rolling around in the water.

As the video continues, the shot zooms out to show beachgoers in the distance, many of whom are likely unaware of the rare marine mammal swimming close to them.

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species, according to NOAA.

Their population plummeted in the 1890s due to commercial whaling. In fact, NOAA said they received their name because they were considered the "right" whales to hunt, because they moved slowly and would float after being killed.

They noted that about 360 right whales remain, with their primary threats being vessel strikes and becoming entangled in fishing gear.