Endangered humpback whale suffers deep gash after boat collision near Alaska national park

BARTLETT COVE, Alaska – An endangered humpback whale was recently spotted showing severe injuries from an apparent collision with a boat near Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

The collision is believed to have occurred on Friday, when a biologist near Willoughby Island spotted the humpback whale with a fresh, hours-old gash.

Officials said the injury measured about 1 foot deep, or deep enough to expose the blubber underneath the skin. They noted that the gash was not bleeding.

Based on the size of the injury, the National Park Service believes it was caused by a medium to large vessel striking the animal.

Now, officials are asking the public for information on the whale-vessel collision so they can better understand such incidents and find better ways to prevent them from happening.

‘HOG-TIED’ HUMPBACK WHALE ANCHORED TO CRAB POT, STUCK SWIMMING IN CIRCLES IN ALASKAN WATERS

The collision over the weekend was the second vessel strike of a whale in less than a month. An injured female humpback whale was recently spotted near Pleasant Island, which is located southeast of Willoughby Island. The NPS said the animal appeared to have a new shallow propeller wound behind her dorsal fin.

The collisions this summer come after several collisions that occurred in nearby waters in 2024, with two resulting in the deaths of the whales.

Humpback whales frequent Glacier Bay and throughout southeast Alaska during the summer, which is when they feed on the fish and krill that congregate in the nutrient-rich waters, according to the NPS.

With more whales in the area, more sightseeing vessels of various sizes come out to see the animals. This influx of visitors then affects the whales’ behavior, such as their ability to communicate with one another, sometimes resulting in collisions with the vessels.

Officials noted a safety concern for humans during these collisions, in that vessels hitting a whale is akin to one hitting a brick wall. This can result in injuries or boaters being hurled into the water.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Humpback whales were once abundant in Glacier Bay, but were classified as an endangered species in 1973, according to the NPS.