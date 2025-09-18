Oldest state park in North Carolina reopens nearly 1 year after Hurricane Helene shut it down

BURNSVILLE, N.C. – The first and oldest state park in North Carolina welcomed visitors once again on Monday, nearly a year after devastation caused by Hurricane Helene shut it down.

Located 30 miles northeast of Asheville, Mount Mitchell State Park was one of several state parks in western North Carolina to close due to Helene.

With the recent news of its reopening, every state park in the Tarheel State is now at least partially open, officials said.

Nearly all the trails in Mount Mitchell are cleared and open for visitors to use. Some exceptions include part of the Old Mitchell Trail and some connecting trails in the Pisgah National Forest.

Many facilities are at least partially open, according to park officials. However, tent campsites and the park restaurant are still closed for the time being.

Repairs are still ongoing within the park, so officials are advising visitors to be careful as they venture onto the park trails and roads.

Visitors can access the park by way of a recently reopened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway between mileposts 382 in Asheville and 355.3 near the park entrance.

Officials warn that there are no gas stations near Mount Mitchell, so they advise visitors to have enough fuel in their cars for the 70-mile round trip from the Asheville area to the park.

Helene drenched parts of western North Carolina with up to four months’ worth of rain within a span of 3 days, causing flash flooding, landslides and over 100 deaths in the state.

Founded in March 1915, Mount Mitchell State Park was the first state park in North Carolina, according to the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Its namesake peak is home to the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi River.