Woman found dead after apparent grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park, wildlife officials say

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. – An area of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana was closed over the weekend after a woman was found dead after an apparent grizzly bear encounter, wildlife officials said.

In a Facebook post, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the woman was found dead on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone on Saturday.

Investigators said grizzly bear tracks were found at the scene, and the incident is being investigated.

After the unidentified woman was found dead, the Custer Gallatin National Forest issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area for safety reasons.

Visitors have been asked to avoid the area, and wildlife officials said more information would be provided as it became available.

The area, a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, is west of West Yellowstone and Yellowstone National Park.

Bear safety

The National Park Service warns people should keep their distance and stay calm if they encounter a bear. The agency suggests knowing several tips if you ever come face-to-face with a bear:

Make yourself look as large as possible: Slowly wave your arms to let the bear know that you are not prey

Slowly wave your arms to let the bear know that you are not prey Stay Calm: Talk to the bear in only low tones. A scream or sudden movement might trigger an attack

Talk to the bear in only low tones. A scream or sudden movement might trigger an attack Move slowly away: Don't run. Make sideways movements away from the bear

Don't run. Make sideways movements away from the bear Be cautious around cubs: Don't approach or get between a mother and her cubs. Bears will attack to fend off any perceived dangers to the cubs

National park officials said bear attacks are rare, and most bears are only interested in protecting food, cubs or their space.

"However, being mentally prepared can help you have the most effective reaction," the NPS said.

Brown/Grizzly bears: If you're attacked by a brown/grizzly bear, leave your pack on and play dead. Lay flat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck and spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to flip you over, the NPS said.

Remain still and wait for the bear to leave the area.

Black bears: If you're attacked by a black bear, do not play dead. Try to escape to a secure place like a building or car. If you can't escape, try to fight back using any available object. The NPS says to concentrate your kicks and blows to the bear's face and muzzle.