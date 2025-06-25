Search
Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued with Northern Lights possible from New York to Washington state

NOAA space weather forecasts are predicting minor (G1) to moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming between Wednesday and Thursday based on NOAA's five-level scale. Under these conditions, the Aurora Borealis may be seen in areas as far south as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state.

FILE: NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Watch: Astronaut captures stunning video of Northern Lights from International Space Station

NEW YORK – While the ground may feel like it's on fire as a heat dome continues to scorch the U.S. this week, the sky could resemble dancing flames Wednesday night and early Thursday as charged particles from the Sun are barreling toward our planet, creating the chance to see the Northern Lights.  

Forecasters with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) have been monitoring a feature on the Sun known as a coronal hole – areas on the surface of the Sun with cooler, less dense plasma. These dark areas on the Sun, as seen in satellite images, can produce space weather events known as coronal hole high-speed streams (CH HSS), which can trigger Northern Lights on Earth.

A NASA SDO satellite images from June 25, 2025 shows areas of the Sun with cooler plasma, known as coronal holes.

(NASA SDO)

Due to the recurrent, negative polarity CH HSS influence, NOAA space weather forecasts are predicting minor (G1) to moderate (G2) geomagnetic storming between Wednesday and Thursday, based on NOAA's five-level scale. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in place through Thursday. 

WHAT CAUSES THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

Under these conditions, the Aurora Borealis may be seen across the northern tier of the U.S. and the Upper Midwest, in areas as far south as New York to Wisconsin to Washington state.

How can you see the Northern Lights?

Northern lights seen on Aug. 11, 2024 from Athol, Idaho.

(Denise Viana)

If you're within the Northern Lights viewing area on late Wednesday or early Thursday, a dark sky will help your chances of seeing the bright dancing lights in the sky.

Move away from city lights or turn off artificial light sources outside and look north. Even if you can't see the lights with the naked eye, use your smartphone's night mode, and you might be surprised by what you see. During severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storms, the lights could be seen as far south as the Gulf Coast. 

