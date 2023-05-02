Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Flower moon 2023: When to see the brightest full moon in May

The flower moon was named by Native Americans in the northern and eastern U.S., according to NASA. They observed flowers in abundance during this springtime full moon, which inspired the name “flower moon."

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The moon will be full 13 times in 2023 thanks to its orbit. 04:52

Video: Moon phases in 2023

The moon will be full 13 times in 2023 thanks to its orbit.

The next full moon will be on Friday, May 5. Known as the "flower moon," it will reach its peak illumination at 1:36 p.m. ET.

This timing means that the flower moon at its brightest point will be on the opposite side of the planet from North America, giving skygazers in locations such as East Asia the best view.

However, North American residents will still be able to see the flower moon – while not at its peak illumination – during the evening of May 5.

WATCH OUT FOR THESE ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS IN 2023

The first full moon of summer 2021, also known as the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of 2021 as seen in the Greek sky in Thessaloniki, Greece on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FILE - Full moon.

(Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The full moon is one of nine phases of the moon. It occurs when the moon’s orbit brings the lunar body opposite the sun – essentially, the Earth stands between the two.

LOOK OUT FOR THESE ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS IN MAY

This placement allows the side of the moon facing Earth to be fully lit by sunlight, creating a full moon.

The position of the Moon and the Sun during each of the Moon’s phases and the Moon as it appears from Earth during each phase. Not to scale.

This graphic shows the position of the Moon and the Sun during each of the Moon’s phases and the Moon as it appears from Earth during each phase. Not to scale.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA)

The flower moon, in particular, is the second full moon of spring. This spring timing is linked to the origins of the moon’s name.

HOW THE WEATHER SHAPED TRADITIONS IN THIS NATIVE AMERICAN CULTURE

Glowing radiant in the sky, the flower moon was named by Native Americans in the northern and eastern U.S., according to NASA. They observed flowers in abundance during this springtime full moon, which inspired the name "flower moon." 

Tags
Loading.