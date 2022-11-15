Search

Earth & Space
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, baby alligators can be eaten by a variety of predators including wading birds, raccoons, otters and fish.

A photo shows a Great Blue Heron jumping onto a road with a baby alligator in its mouth.

(Ted Roberts Wildlife Photography / FOX Weather)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.

"While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby Alligator in its mouth followed closely by the angry mother Alligator futilely giving chase,"  photographer Ted Roberts said in a Facebook post.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, baby alligators can be eaten by a variety of predators including wading birds, raccoons, otters and fish. 

In 2017, another photographer captured a video of a heron eating a baby gator during a visit to the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne. Watch below:

